North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store

Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business.

Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.

Police said the shooting happened at Arias Tires. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and medics rushed him to a hospital.

Police questioned a person, but didn't explain if they were a suspect.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Hardin was in Bartow County Jail on Friday.