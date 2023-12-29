North Georgia man arrested for killing father, injuring mother at home in Toccoa

A North Georgia man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father and hurting his mother at a home in Stephens County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Stephens County Sheriff's Office responded to a person stabbed call at a home on Bart Holcomb Road in Toccoa at around 7:40 a.m. Dec. 28.

Upon arrival, they found the body of 63-year-old William James Vaughn. They also found 62-year-old Janet Lynn Vaughn in a nearby home and had her airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

'

39-year-old Christopher Vaughn was initially locked inside a room of the home. He was taken into custody without incident.

Christopher Vaughn is the son of William and Janet Vaughn, according to multiple sources.

Deputies had visited the home early in the day at around 6 a.m. in response to a domestic disturbance call.

Vaughn was taken to Stephens County Jail. He is being charged with murder and aggravated assault.