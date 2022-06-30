North Georgia classic car museum just keeps growing

North Georgia museum Miles Through Time boasts an incredible collection of classic cars celebrating the history of the automobile — but right now, founder Sean Mathis is just as focused on the future as he is the past.

This morning, we made a return visit to the Clarkesville museum, which has undergone some major changes since our last visit in July 2020 (you can watch that visit here). Since moving into the Old Clarkesville Mill (the museum’s original location was in Toccoa), Mathis has significantly expanded his offerings, showcasing even more cars on the floor and adding display cabinets. Beyond that, Mathis has opened Vintage Garage Antiques, taking over the Mill’s existing antique/flea market and giving the space a makeover; Mathis says the antique store serves as the "gateway" to the museum.

As for that growing collection of cars inside Miles Through Time, Mathis says the vehicles are all either donated to the museum or privately owned by community members who get to "store" their classic cars while also showcasing them to the public. As Mathis told us during our previous visit, "The museum is more just cars. It’s a history museum, it’s an art museum, and most importantly, I wanted a museum that would outlast myself. If this can be a cool place that people can come and see neat things that are all owned or donated by people just like them … that’s really what I wanted it to be all about."

Miles Through Time is located at 583 Grant Street in Clarkesville and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; museum admission is $10 for adults and $6 for kids. For more information on the museum, click here.





