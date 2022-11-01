North Dakota attempted murder suspect with Ga. ties found dead

article

Police believe a man wanted on attempted murder charges in North Dakota was found dead over the weekend.

Leonard Higdon was a suspect in an attempted murder investigation in the N.D. city of Williston. Officers said that brutal attack took place on Sept. 29.

While deputies were investigating ties here in Georgia for the suspect who fled, they received reports that a body matching his description was found in a field just north of Williston on Oct. 28.

The North Dakota Medical Examiners office has not yet determined his cause of death, but that investigation is said to be ongoing.

Authorities in Fannin and Gilmer counties previously warned residents to be on the lookout for Higdon, as it was thought he had connections here in Georgia.