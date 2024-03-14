North Cobb High School shooting threat: Social media post prompts increased security

Threats of a school shooting on social media created a tense atmosphere on the campus of North Cobb High School on Thursday. The threat spread like wildfire, stoking fears of violence.

"They were saying that there was a threat, that someone was going to bring a gun to school, and they were going to shoot," said Olivia Henry, a student.

Parents received a notification from the principal late Wednesday night stating:

"Earlier, we learned of a possible threat that first appeared on social media. As soon as we learned of it, we contacted the Cobb County School District Police Department, who, along with their partners in law enforcement, began investigating."

"Walking into the building, there were two police officers, there were more police on campus," said Sydney Moten, a student.

It was worrisome enough that many students stayed home.

"My fourth period, there were like 10 people, maybe less, in that class. There were a lot of missing people in a lot of classes," said Henry.

"It was really a tossup. I know a lot of kids didn't come today. We need to take everything seriously these days," said Samantha Levy, a parent.

A school district spokesperson released the following statement:

"On Wednesday evening, we learned of a possible threat that first appeared on social media. The Cobb County School District Police Department, along with law enforcement partners across the state, immediately began investigating.

"We are confident we have taken every possible step to keep campus safe, operated school safely today, and do not anticipate any disruptions moving forward.

"There was a more significant police presence on campus today, and we encourage students, staff, and parents to report any safety concerns to the District’s Tipline via call, text, or email."

Parents say it seems like they always must keep their guard up these days.

"It's a shame that this is always something now, it's like a part of life," said Leshan Fields, a parent.