Body found in home after SWAT arrests man in NW Atlanta, police say

A man is in custody and police are investigating what led to a woman's death after a SWAT standoff in northwest Atlanta.

The situation started at around 9 ar a home on North Avenue. We're told neighbors called officers to the area due to safety concerns.

Police conducted a welfare check before the man inside the home started firing shots at them.

Police and SWAT negotiated for several hours before arresting the man. Police found woman's body inside.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about what led to the incident and the people involved.