2 people, 2 dogs rescued in 2 Gwinnett County house fires Saturday morning

article

It was a busy Saturday morning for firefighters in Gwinnett County. The rescue team spent the day saving lives as they battled two house fires – one in Norcross, the other in Snellville.

The Norcross fire took place in the 4700 block of Freeman Lake. The Snellville fire took place in the 3700 block of Mayberry Lane.

The crew shared photos from both locations and said one person from each home was rescued, evaluated and released. Two dogs were saved from the Snellville house fire and reunited with family.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

Officials say both fires were put out relatively quickly, but they have not released information on how the fires started or detailed the extent of the damage both homes have sustained.

The rescue crew is reminding people to make sure the smoke alarms in their homes are working properly.