Norcross police identify man killed at extended stay hotel

The Norcross Police Department identified the victim of a deadly hotel shooting and said the suspect is still on the run.

Police said 35-year-old Darryl Adrian Eanes was fatally shot early Monday morning in Norcross.

Police have identified 30-year-old Atlanta resident Brandon Lloyd White as a suspect. Detectives believe the victim knew the White and the two were seen arguing earlier in the evening.

Detectives believe Eanes knew White and said the two were seen arguing earlier in the evening before the shooting occurred.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at the HomeTowne Inn and Suites on the 6200 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

According to investigators, officers responded to the scene after reports of a shooting and found the victim dead.

Police are now working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to figure out what led up to the gunfire.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call Norcross Police Department detectives at 770-448-2111 or email jace.grafe@norcrosspd.com.

