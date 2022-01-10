Police investigating deadly shooting at Norcross extended stay hotel

article

Police in Norcross are investigating a deadly shooting at an extended stay hotel early Monday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at the HomeTowne Inn and Suites on the 6200 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

According to investigators, officers responded to the scene after reports of a shooting and found the victim.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or any potential suspects.

Police are now working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to figure out what led up to the gunfire.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Norcross Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement





