1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Snellville subdivision, police say

One person is dead, another injured after a shooting at a Snellville home early Friday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at a home in the 2900 block of Summit View Court. Snellville police said officers arrived at the scene to find one person dead and another injured. That second person was rushed to an area hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including who the shooter was, are still under investigation.

The names of the victim have not been released.

