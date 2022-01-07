Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Snellville subdivision, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:16PM
Snellville
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police tape surround a Snellville home where two people were shot on Jan. 7, 2022. article

Police tape surround a Snellville home where two people were shot on Jan. 7, 2022. (FOX 5)

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - One person is dead, another injured after a shooting at a Snellville home early Friday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at a home in the 2900 block of Summit View Court. Snellville police said officers arrived at the scene to find one person dead and another injured. That second person was rushed to an area hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including who the shooter was, are still under investigation.

The names of the victim have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____