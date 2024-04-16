Norcross man arrested in copper pipe heist

article

A Norcross man was caught with a large amount of copper pipe which police in Gwinnett County believe was stolen from townhomes under construction.

Carlos Banos Herrera was charged with 11 counts total of burglary, unsafe lane change, and driving without a license.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers had begun to heavily patrol the Fern Ridge Court in Norcross after multiple homes were broken into and an HVAC pipe had been stolen.

Police say video was taken of a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood prior to the burglaries. That vehicle was later caught by a Flock camera, alerting officers in the area to be on the lookout for it.

The 24-year-old man was behind the wheel and investigators say a large amount of copper pipe was inside. That copper was eventually returned to the construction site.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center.