Norcross man caught with stolen copper pipes at traffic stop, police say

article

A Norcross man is in custody accused of breaking into multiple homes in Gwinnett County.

Officials say 24-year-old Carlos Banos Herrera is facing 11 counts of burglary, unsafe lane change, and driving without a license.

According to Gwinnett County police, the investigation began after officers received reports of a burglary on Fern Ridge Court. Investigators determined that multiple townhomes that were under construction nearby had been entered and that someone had stolen copper HVAC pipes.

Officers say they were able to get video footage of a suspicious vehicle seen in the neighborhood before the burglaries. That vehicle was then spotted on the county's Flock cameras.

Later that day, officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, identified as Herrera, was found with a large amount of copper pipe, officials said.

Herrera is in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond.

The copper pipe has been returned to the construction site.