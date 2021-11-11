Expand / Collapse search
Norcross High School mourns death of football player

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Norcross
NORCROSS, Ga. - The Norcross High School football team is mourning the loss of one of its linemen this week.

Isaiah Banks, a junior at Norcross High School, passed away on Sunday from a medical issue, and his death left a huge hole in the hearts of the Blue Devil community.

Norcross head coach Keith Maloof says Banks was the first player at practice every day and the team is simply not the same without him. He joined the team over the summer and was always checking in with his coaches.

The Blue Devils held practice Wednesday in preparation for Friday's game against Cherokee.

Maloof says this has been a tough week for all his players, but he hopes it will make them stronger and closer in the end.

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, Banks was named the Scout Team Player of the Week on the week before his passing.

Norcross High School is collecting donations for Banks' family. If you'd like to help, please visit the team's website.

