Noelle Zizi’s disappearance: New leads sought in missing Kennesaw girl’s case

Noelle Zizi disappeared with her mother two-and-a-half years ago, but there is an urgent push to find the missing Kennesaw girl after drawing national attention.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children just issued a new BOLO for her. The story was featured on America's Most Wanted. Kennesaw police have posted another plea for information in the case.

"I'll do anything to be there in her life," said Martin Zizi, Noelle's father.

Zizi has not seen his daughter since 2021, when she was 11 years old. Noelle was living with his ex-wife, Marie Bellevue, at a home in Kenensaw. Noelle spent holidays with her father and saw him every two weeks.

When Zizi went to pick up Noelle in 2021, he found an empty house and a "for rent" sign in the yard.

"I thought maybe she moved to another location nearby, never really thought she would have disappeared," said Zizi.

The police have not been able to find Noelle or her mother.

"The mother has a warrant for interference with custody and the child is listed as missing through the National Crime Information Center," said Kennesaw Police Officer David Buchanan.

Zizi has hired four private investigators but still no sign of her.

Bellevue's family says they have not heard from her either.

"She has not contacted anybody, not even her mom," said Zizi.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children just posted a new video about Noelle's case.

Police hope it brings in new tips.

"They have a large reach as opposed to us being just an agency in Georgia, so we're working with them to find any leads," said Officer Buchanan.

Noelle is now 13 years old. Her father hopes she sees this and hears his message to her.

"Noelle, your dad never stops thinking about you and loving you every single day," said Zizi.

If you have any information, even if it was something from 2021, call the police.