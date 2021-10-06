Daniel Craig, co-stars discuss new Bond film 'No Time To Die'

It’s the end of an era.

Friday, the long-awaited film "No Time To Die" hits theatres, featuring Daniel Craig in his final appearance as famed spy James Bond. After 15 years and five movies, the actor has decided to hand in his gadgets and hang up his tuxedo, and Good Day Atlanta got the rare chance to chat with Mr. Craig and his co-stars ahead of the film’s release.

"No Time To Die" finds Craig’s Bond brokenhearted and retired, only to get pulled back into action and find out there’s a new 007. That new 007 is Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch, who says production on the film was so secretive, she didn’t even know for which movie she was auditioning.

"'Do you want to audition for an untitled movie with an untitled character?' That was my phone call," says Lynch. "So, I didn't know I was even auditioning for a Bond movie until the second audition, which was over the course of months. So, I didn't even know her name, Nomi, until after I got the part."

Oscar and Emmy Award-winner Rami Malek joins a long list of memorable Bond villains as Lyutsifer Safin, a scarred man who will stop at nothing for revenge. Malek — who won the Academy Award for his performance as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody" — says getting to play opposite Craig was the experience of a lifetime.

"For me, what really resonates now is what Daniel has brought to it. The character is heartbreaking, he's emotional; he's self-described himself as a ‘grumpy Bond,’ but I don't find him to be that at all. I find that to be quite charming. And that's the guy you meet in real life, as well; he's got such charm and dedication, and he's a real leader on- and off-set," says Malek.

Along with the release of "No Time To Die," fans can also catch the new streaming documentary "Being James Bond" (available on Apple TV), a retrospective of Daniel Craig’s tenure in the franchise. When asked what advice he’d give his younger self on taking on the iconic role, Craig has a quick answer.

"I wouldn't do it, because I look back and I think I had exactly the right attitude, which was, ‘I know nothing,’" laughs Craig. "And I think if I'd had any more knowledge, it would have been overwhelming and I knew…we could make a wonderful movie, and that's all I kind of needed to know. Beyond that, who knew?"

"No Time To Die" will hit theatres nationwide on Friday, Oct. 8. To watch our interviews with the film’s stars, click the video players in this article.

