'No threat' at Kell High after report of 'suspicious package,' officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12 mins ago
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Cobb schools officials were alerted to a suspicious package inadvertently brought on campus at Kell High School, the Cobb Schools Police Department, which determined that there was no threat to the campus. (Photo: James Zorn/FOX 5 Atlanta)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Cobb County were called to Kell High School to investigate a "suspicious package" on Wednesday.

 A Cobb County School District spokesperson said students and school staff are safe the school day is proceeding regularly after the investigation:

"After being alerted today to a suspicious package inadvertently brought on campus at Kell High School, the Cobb Schools Police Department and Cobb Police immediately investigated and determined that there was no threat to the campus. Students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching continues. We are grateful to Cobb Schools and Cobb law enforcement for their quick response and commitment to our top priority—keeping students and staff safe."

Cobb County Police Department confirmed officers were assisting in an investigation at Kell High School just before noon on Wednesday.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

