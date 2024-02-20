No right on red: City Council approves banning turns at some intersections

Atlanta leaders have approved a new ordinance banning turning right at red lights at certain intersections in the city.

At a meeting on Monday, the Atlanta City Council passed the new major traffic change by a vote of 10-3.

The measure, which would go into effect at the beginning of 2026, will ban right turns on red in Downtown Atlanta, Midtown Atlanta, and the Castleberry Hill community. The delay in implementation will give the city's Department of Transportation enough time to put up signs at the impacted intersections.

Supporters of the ordinance say the ban will reduce pedestrian accidents - pointing to a study showing that 40% of crashes at city intersections take place at red lights.

"We want to save lives at the end of the day, and this is going to go a long way toward making that happen," Council member Jason Dozier said.

Propel ATL, an organization dedicated to "reclaim Atlanta’s streets" for pedestrians and cyclists, says many are already onboard.

"Turning right on red poses significant risks to the most vulnerable...people in wheelchairs, seniors, and people on bikes and scooters," Propel ATL Executive Director Rebecca Serna asserted at a January meeting.

Opponents have expressed concerns about the more than $100,000 needed to put up the signs and say the project would divert the DOT from other much-needed products to put efforts into a ban that didn't cover the entire city.

However, supporters say if the project is successful, the ban could be extended to other areas. The passed ordinance is reportedly targeted at areas with the most people on foot and bikes.