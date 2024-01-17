Right turn on red: Atlanta City Council debates ban

A proposed ban on right turns on red in some Atlanta communities is receiving harsh opposition.

Atlanta City Council members say the measure, which would ban right turns on red in Downtown Atlanta, Midtown Atlanta, and the Castleberry Hill community, got a greenlight from the city’s lawyers, ensuring it’s on strong legal ground.

The goal of the ban is to limit pedestrian accidents and save lives.

A couple of council members pointed out there are other things to consider.

Atlanta is home to dozens of conventions every year, which draws in thousands of people when it comes to foot traffic to the proposed areas.

One council member, who supports the measure, says that pedestrian accidents are up 23%.

"We want to save lives at the end of the day, and this is going to go a long way toward making that happen," Council member Jason Dozier said.

Propel ATL, an organization dedicated to "reclaim Atlanta’s streets" for pedestrians and cyclists, says many are already onboard.

"Turning right on red poses significant risks to the most vulnerable...people in wheelchairs, seniors, and people on bikes and scooters," Propel ATL Executive Director Rebecca Serna asserted.

However, Council member Antonio Lewis believes this could lead to more traffic stops and racial profiling.

"Police would get to make the choice of when to enforce this, so myself, I couldn't sign on to it. We know that traffic stops have led to Black folks dying, particularly in this city right here, " District 12 Council member Antonio Lewis commented.

Another council member indicates she is also getting calls of caution.

"I asked that you consider a possible amendment for Baker Street in other areas in Downtown with huge events... like the Hyatt and the Hilton. We would be sitting there forever trying to make a right turn," Council member Keisha Waites warned.

There seems to be overall support for the measure, but on Wednesday, the council voted to hold the measure and continue the discussion.