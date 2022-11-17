No one in custody three years after deadly Athens hit and run

This month marks three years since a 25-year-old Athens man was killed in a hit and run on Cherokee Road.

Sanchez Elder’s mother says someone struck and killed him as he left a football watch party in 2019.

"Just turn yourself in. I know you’re not sleeping at night. Just turn yourself in," she said, hoping the suspect would come forward.

If there’s one thing Adams wants, it is closure.

Adams says Sanchez was a miracle baby who grew into a magnetic jokester.

"People drew to him because he was a littler person and he had a lot of friends," she said.

In November 2019, Sanchez was 25 years old when Athens-Clarke County police say a gray or silver 2004 to 2006 Nissan Altima ran him over after a football watch party.

That fatal hit and run was around 8 p.m. along Cherokee Road in Winterville, not far from his mother’s house.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white man.

Investigators say they have evidence to believe the driver knew they hit a person and kept on driving. Years later, no one is in custody.

Anyone with information about this fatal hit and run should give the Athens-Clarke County Police Department a call.