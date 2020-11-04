No injuries in fiery crash involving tractor-trailer, train in Clayton County

article

Clayton County police released dramatic photos showing the aftermath of a train versus tractor-trailer crash on Wednesday.

It happened at the Mill Walk crossing in Rex a little before 6 p.m. Clayton County police said the tractor-trailer become stuck on the train tracks as the train was passing through the area.

Police tweeted out photos showing the fiery aftermath. It appears the cab of the tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in fire.

A train slammed into a tractor-trailer stuck on the tracks causing a fiery mess at a railroad crossing in Rex, Georgia on Nov. 4, 2020. (Clayton County Police Department)

Firefighters said one person was in the tractor-trailer and two people were on the train at the time. None of them suffered serious injuries.

The train was not carrying anything hazardous and the tractor-trailer was carrying mattresses, firefighters reported.

The road was closed while crews worked to put out the fire and clean up the mess.

The crossing warnings were damaged in the accident and will need to be repaired.