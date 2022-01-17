No injuries after fiery propane truck explosion in Cobb County

article

Cobb County Fire shared a dramatic video showing firefighters at the scene of an intense explosion from a propane truck, officials said.

The video shows a structure heavily engulfed in flames before a sudden blast sends a fireball into the air at the 1400 block of Industry Road near Powder Springs.

Officials said no one was injured in the incident.

There were about 140 propane tanks on board and about 60 exploded, officials said.

