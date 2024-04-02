No 'distress' for this Damsel as cabaret supper club opens

With a career that includes choreographing Broadway shows, films, and major events like the Academy Awards, Otis Sallid is no stranger to surprising his audiences. But the creative visionary’s latest move is truly a first-of-its-kind for Atlanta — and it’s had people buzzing for months.

Otis Sallid has teamed up with local restaurant owner David Green (of The Select in Sandy Springs) to open Damsel, a supper club located at The Works in the Upper Westside of Atlanta. Sallid serves as creative director for the venue, which includes a cabaret supper club featuring professional live entertainment, a rooftop bar, and a members-only rooftop club.

"Damsel is a restaurant, first," explains Green. "But since we were fortunate enough to work with Otis Sallid, now I think it’s a balance between this incredible show that he’s developed for us, and a restaurant."

Sallid and Green say the idea is to create an elevated nightlife experience in Atlanta and watch world-class entertainment. Oh, and the entertainment isn’t limited to the stage; Green says there will be dance parties on the weekends, letting guests show off their retro moves.

"It’s a multi-experience venue, and it will be open from 4:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m., so we had to fill all that space," says Green. "And we’ve reinvented the cabaret for a modern audience."

Damsel is located at 1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, Suite 110, in Atlanta. For more information on visiting the venue, click here.

Of course, Good Day Atlanta wanted to be the first TV crew inside the new supper club — so, we spent the morning there with Dave Green, Otis Sallid, and some of the venue’s performers. Click the video player in this article to check it out!