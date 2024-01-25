Expand / Collapse search
'No cheese sandwiches': Community raises money to wipe out lunch debt for Decatur students

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Decatur
FOX 5 Atlanta
DECATUR, Ga. - More than a thousand people from metro Atlanta and around the country have contributed to wiping out all lunch debt for students in Decatur.

City Schools of Decatur announced earlier this month that starting on Feb. 1, the school system would begin serving an "alternative meal" of a cheese sandwich and milk to some students who have unpaid meal balances.

According to the updated procedures, students will have a maximum limit of three charged meals, equivalent to around $10.50 for high and middle school students and around $9.75 for elementary school students.

Once that maximum is reached, the students will receive the alternative lunch option until parents or guardians cover the debt.

School officials say the updated rules are about financial stability. The total unpaid lunch debt in the city is estimated to be around $88,000 - 36% of which is from students who receive free or reduced lunch. 

Changes to Decatur school meal plan

Some parents of Decatur students are concerned about a new policy change that would serve cheese sandwiches to kids with unpaid lunch debt.

After news of the new policy spread online, metro Atlanta resident Jasmine Crowe-Houston set up a GoFundMe to eliminate all that debt.

"No child should ever go hungry or be subjected to unnecessary embarrassment due to financial constraints," Crowe-Houston wrote on the fundraiser. "I believe that every child deserves a full, nutritious meal to fuel their bodies and minds for a successful day of learning."

In the two days since the GoFundMe was set up, it has already reached its goal of $80,000 and continues to grow.

Writing on Thursday, Crowe-Houston said her "heart is overwhelmed with emotion, astonishment, and gratitude" for the community's response.

"We can pay off all the meal balances and no cheese sandwiches," she wrote.

Crowe-Hartley said she has spoken with the Decatur School Superintendent Gyimah Whitaker and has committed to use the additional money to make a reserve nutrition fund to help "prevent kids from falling behind in the future," as well as opening a free grocery store in schools so kids don't go hungry.

You can learn more about the fundraiser and donate to the cause here.