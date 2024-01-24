Decatur schools to serve cheese sandwiches to students with unpaid lunch debt

Starting on Feb. 1, City Schools of Decatur will begin serving an "alternative meal" of a cheese sandwich and milk to some students who have unpaid meal balances.

According to the updated procedures, students will have a maximum limit of three charged meals, equivalent to around $10.50 for high and middle school students and around $9.75 for elementary school students.

Once that maximum is reached, the students will receive the alternative lunch option until parents or guardians cover the debt.

Families will not have to pay any negative balances in full before Feb. 1 for their children to have the regular meal option.

Students that have dietary restrictions can have a special meal at no extra charge when supported by a written medical statement from a licensed healthcare professional.

Letters notifying families about the changes were sent out earlier in January.

School officials say the updated rules are about financial stability. The total unpaid lunch debt in the city is estimated to be around $88,000 - 36% of which is from students who receive free or reduced lunch.