No charges expected for driver involved in deadly Gwinnett County pedestrian accident

Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened Monday morning.

Police said Fredrick Ward, 19, of Stone Mountain, was struck by a 2010 Honda Odyssey driven by Charles Watkins, 69, of Stone Mountain, as he was walking eastbound along Manor Drive near Major Court.

Police said Ward was thrown into the windshield of the Honda, run over, and then dragged. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Watkins told officers he did not see Ward before striking him. Ward is not expected to face charges at this time, police said.

This article has been updated to reflect newly release information by police which stated only one vehicle was involved.