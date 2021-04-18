No appointments required for first, second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Officials said, starting Sunday, first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all eligible residents without an appointment at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The mass vaccination site will register recipients on-site. Residents without an appointment are instructed to register at Gate 1, officials said. Previously, recipients registered for appointments online.

Vaccine recipients must ensure they wait 21 days after their initial appointments for a second dose and bring their completed vaccination cards from their first dose appointments.

Parking is free and the site is offering evening and weekend walk-ups.

Georgians age 16 and over are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Here are this week's hours of operation:

Sunday, April 18, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Monday, April 19, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21, 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 22, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 23, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported long lines outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday morning.

The site is fully ADA Access is available, including wheelchairs.

Language translation is available, including American Sign Language.

No insurance or ID is required.

