Georgia joins in 'Night To Shine' as it's celebrated around the world

Churches around the world hosted proms for teens and young adults with special needs Friday night.

Honored guests walked the red carpet as paparazzi snapped their photos.

At Northstar Church in Kennesaw, more than 150 guests showed up in suits and long prom dresses.

There were rooms for the guys to get their shoes shined, and the ladies to get their hair, makeup and nails done.

"We want our guests to come to this event to feel loved, known and seen and that they'll have the time of their lives," said Courtney Miller with Northstar Church.

Night to Shine was started by the Tim Tebow Foundation in 2015. Now hundreds of churches in more than 30 countries host the dances.

For the past couple of years, some churches held virtual events or turned it into a drive through because of COVID. But this year, the party was back.

"People are so happy. It was a drive through because of the pandemic but now everyone is so happy," said Adam Soczewka, one of the guests.

There was dinner, and of course, lots of dancing.

Before the night was over, every guest was crowned king or queen of the prom, creating a very memorable night.

While the party was taking place, parents and caregivers had their own special night of pampering in a separate building, giving them a chance to relax while their loved ones danced the night away.

Of course none of it would be possible without the hundreds of volunteers who treated the guests like celebrities.