Next Democratic presidential debate coming to Atlanta area

The Atlanta area will play host to the fifth Democratic presidential debate in November.

The news was announced on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear where the debate would be held.

In a tweet, the Georgia Democratic Party wrote:

"We are incredibly excited to host the next Democratic presidential debates in Atlanta! Georgia is the future of the Democratic Party. We are the battleground state. We’re ready to flip Georgia blue in 2020."

In the 2018 gubernatorial race, a little under 49 percent of the vote went to Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams, but it was not enough to overcome Republican Brian Kemp's majority.

In the 2016 presidential race, a little more than 45 percent of the Georgians voted for the Democratic ticket but fell more than 211,000 votes shy of beating President Donald Trump.

The Democratic presidential debate is scheduled for November 20.