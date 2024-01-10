'Dangerous' suspect caught after Newton County shooting, deputies say

article

The Newton County Sheriff's Office caught the "dangerous" suspect allegedly connected to a shooting on Tuesday.

Deputies say Thomas Ray "TR" Crowe went on the run, but was caught late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, Crowe was wanted for aggravated assault in connection with a shooting on Womack Road in Covington, Georgia on Tuesday afternoon.

While investigators have not shared many details about the shooting, they have told FOX 5 that the victim had to be airlifted to a hospital and that the investigation is still active.