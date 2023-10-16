A Newton County mother is facing charges in the death of her 1-year-old daughter.

Deputies say Ariel Osbey left her toddler inside her car on the 2500 bloc of Highway 1162 near the intersection of Rocky Plains Road.

When deputies got to the scene, the child had already died as a result of heat exhaustion.

Dr. Cecil Bennett, the medical director of Newnan Family & Associates, told FOX 5 that it can be dangerous leaving a child alone inside a car even if the temperatures outside don't seem dangerously high.

"The thing we should remember is that there's both the external temperature and the internal temperature in the vehicle. On days that are not as hot, if the child is still left there for a couple of hours, you'll still gonna increase that dangerous temperature."

Ariel Osbey (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

Osbey is now facing charges of second-degree murder and issuing a false statement.