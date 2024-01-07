Newton County missing man diagnosed with autism, schizophrenia

article

The Newton County Sheriff's Office sounded the alarm after a 34-year-old man diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia went missing.

Keith Brown was last seen on Ring camera footage leaving his home on Freeman Drive in Covington at 9:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials described Keith as being 5-feet tall and about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and turquoise shoes with orange on the side. He may also be carrying ID. Keith's missing persons report details that he is known to hang around bathrooms at Walmart and gas stations.

If anyone has seen this man, or has any further information on where he could be, please call 911 or Newton County investigators at 678-625-1453.