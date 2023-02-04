Mother of 7 killed in Newton County hit-and-run crash

A family wants the driver who hit and killed a mother of seven in Newton County earlier this week brought to justice.

The sheriff’s office says the driver never stopped and left the woman to die.

"I want to know why this person did this to my daughter. I need to know why," mother of the victim, Cinny Warren said.

A memorial marks the spot where Deanna Matthews Grimes was hit and killed.

Officials with the Newton County Sheriffs' Office say the 44-year-old was walking on the side of Highway 36 near Laurie Lane on Monday night when someone hit her. Investigators say the driver kept going and left the mother of seven to die.

"I’m going to miss her," Warren said.

Her mother, Cinny Warren, says they are frustrated, confused, and hurt that anyone could do this.

Investigators say debris left at the scene just before midnight leads them to believe the driver’s car was a ford and investigators believe there is significant damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

"She was a nice person. She laughed and cutting up. She liked for me to cook spaghetti all the time," Warren said.

As the investigation continues this family says they are holding each other close as they believe the person responsible will be caught.

"I want justice because I want this guy found and I’m not going to stop," Warren said.

There is a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information should contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.