Man sentenced to prison for shooting up duplex in Newton County gang 'beef'

An 18-year-old man will spend the next 10 years in prison for his role in a gang war which escalated into gunfire at a Newton County duplex in 2021.

Abram Narshuan Brown pleaded guilty on Monday to four counts of violating the street gang terrorism and prevention act, eight counts of aggravated assault, four counts of criminal damage to property in the first degree, and 10 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Brown, who is part of the EKS gang, drove to a duplex in the Tanglewood neighborhood which is known to be affiliated with the 200 gang and Rags2Riches gangs. Brown shot several times into the building and cars parked in front. Several people were inside at the time, including multiple children.

"Abram Brown’s guilty plea shows that committing violent gang crimes ends with serious sentences in the Alcovy Circuit. Often people refer to gang-on-gang crime as feuding gangs or ‘beefs.’ But they are more than that. These crimes terrorize neighborhoods and communities. All too often, innocent and good people get caught in the crossfire," District Attorney Randy McGinley said. "We are lucky that this crime did not end with an innocent person, or a child, being shot, injured, or killed."

He was sentenced to 30 years with the first 10 to serve in prison. He also cannot participate in any criminal gang activity, cannot have contact with any gang member, and cannot have contact with any victim or member of their family.