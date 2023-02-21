Man arrested after 'indecent exposure' calls outside Newnan store on Valentine's Day

article

A 31-year-old Carrollton man was going about finding a Valentine’s Day date the wrong way, police say, by exposing himself to women outside the Newnan Target.

According to a report filed by Newnan Police, Christopher James Smith was sitting in his white Jeep blasting music in the Target parking lot off Bullsboro Drive around 8 p.m. on Feb. 14. Officers came across Smith while investigating a report of a man "exposing himself to women." The report states Smith's vehicle matched the description given to 911 operators.

Officer pulled over Smith and smelled marijuana, the report states. Smith told officers he had just been to the "Hemp Store" and had "hemp" on him. Officers, during a search, found three packs of gummies and a snack bar with a government warning stating "This product contains a Schedule 1 controlled substance," the report states.

The Target manager also told officer Smith was wanted for criminally trespassing, the report states.

Smith was placed in handcuffs, but the report states that officers could not get him into the back of the patrol car with Smith saying he "does not consent" to getting inside. Eventually, officer had to lift and physically move him into the backseat.

Smith was booked on criminal trespass, obstruction, and drug charges.