Newnan man arrested in connection with mail theft investigation

A 22-year-old man from Newnan has been arrested in connection with a mail theft investigation that may involve dozens of victims in the south metro Atlanta area. According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, Quantorrious Talley was taken into custody after a business owner reported him allegedly stealing mail from boxes last month.

Deputies say that a subsequent raid of Talley's home uncovered evidence linking him to more than a dozen cases of mail and identity theft, as well as financial fraud. They are urging anyone in the surrounding area who may have been a victim of mail theft or financial fraud to come forward and report it.

Investigators believe that there may be at least a dozen victims involved in the case, and they have not yet identified all of them. The Sheriff's Office is also in the process of identifying other potential victims from evidence found in Talley's home.

Quantorrious Talley (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Talley is currently facing charges of theft by taking, but additional charges are expected as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.