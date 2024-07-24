Newnan Kroger worker arrested, accused of giving family, friends 5-finger discount

article

Newnan police arrested a Kroger worker after the grocery store reported her for allegedly giving her family members and friends cash and free gas.

Kroger worker Miracle Crawford, 19, left work in cuffs on July 2 after the grocery store claimed she was not depositing cash from the till into a safe like she should have. They said she was leaving it outside for her family members to pick up.

Kroger's loss prevention called police officers to the grocery store to watch surveillance video of Crawford, who they claimed acted like she was dropping money from the cash register into the safe for the surveillance cameras, but was really bagging it up and placing it outside to be taken.

That money was picked up by her sister, Precious Crawford. Police also arrested Anrenez Andrews, who the store claimed was allowed to pump $70 worth of gas without paying for it.

Police charged all three of them with theft by taking.