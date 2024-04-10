Newnan gym offers free Jiu Jitsu lessons for law enforcement

On Atlanta’s southside, police officers are getting free lessons in Jiu Jitsu to help counter what is perceived as an increasingly hostile time for street cops.

At 6 a.m. in Newnan at Independent MMA and Fitness, Coach Tim Stout was leading a special Brazilian Jiu Jitsu class free to law enforcement.

Stout is a retired professional MMA fighter as well as a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. He says the fighting technique called grappling is becoming so important in public safety. The gym offers it at no charge.

"The more they are prepared, the less likely they are to go to their belts for their tools. They can go hand to hand and control someone without hitting them," Stout said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Free jiu jitsu lessons for law enforcement held at Independent MMA and Fitness in Newnan, Georgia.

Lt. Col. Warren Campbell of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has been taking the class for two years.

"So the object is to control the person, not to hurt the person. Take them to the ground, essentially take the life out of them, or the fight out of them, by holding them to the ground until they are ready to surrender and then handcuff them," he said.

Also mixed into the class are professional fighters and highly experienced grapplers who also share their expertise with the officers on the mat.

And for those who stick with it, Stout’s other business, a real estate company, will pay 50% toward a full-time gym membership with the rest of the training tab picked up by community sponsors.

"The police officers who come in and are going to be consistent, that are going to train to get better and serve their communities better, we pour into them so they can train for free," Stout said.

"Jiu Jitsu is called the gentle art," Lt. Campbell said. "So, when someone who knows Jiu Jitsu can grapple with somebody and can grab somebody in their control points, their hips, the hands, the legs and head, they are mitigating a lot of swings and blows and things that cause major injuries."

The class has trained both men and women, federal agents, state troopers and other Georgia law enforcement officers as well as local police. It’s held every Wednesday at 6 in the morning.