Newnan man facing additional charges for sharing nude photos of minors online

A Coweta County man who was arrested last month for sharing nude photos of a 14-year-old online is facing more charges.

Jorge Duran Colindres, 36, of Newnan, was arrested last month on charges enticing a child for indecent purposes, child sexual exploitation, and child computer porn. Deputies say he solicited nude photos of a juvenile and posted her pictures online.

GEORGIA SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED ON MORE THAN 100 COUNTS OF SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A CHILD

Investigators say Colindres, after his arrest, confessed to crimes involving a different girl, who at the time was unknown by law enforcement.

The Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children task force say there is now a third victim and may be more.

36-year-old Jorge Duran Colindres of Newnan (Coweta County Sheriff's Office).

UNDERCOVER OPERATION TARGETS GEORGIA CHILD PREDATORS

In at least two of the cases, deputies say the girls and their families learned that sexual images of the juveniles had been posted online. Deputies say it has been traumatic for the girls and their families.

Colindres is being held in the Coweta County Jail without bond as of Tuesday.