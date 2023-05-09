Expand / Collapse search

Newnan man facing additional charges for sharing nude photos of minors online

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated May 10, 2023 12:15AM
Newnan
New charges for man facing child porn crimes

FOX 5 has learned of new charges Jorge Duran Colindres, a man already in trouble with the law, will face. He confessed to posting online nude images of a young girl that police weren't questioning him about, nor were they aware of. Now officials believe there may be even more victims.

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Coweta County man who was arrested last month for sharing nude photos of a 14-year-old online is facing more charges.

Jorge Duran Colindres, 36, of Newnan, was arrested last month on charges enticing a child for indecent purposes, child sexual exploitation, and child computer porn. Deputies say he solicited nude photos of a juvenile and posted her pictures online.

Investigators say Colindres, after his arrest, confessed to crimes involving a different girl, who at the time was unknown by law enforcement.

The Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children task force say there is now a third victim and may be more.

36-year-old Jorge Duran Colindres of Newnan (Coweta County Sheriff's Office).

In at least two of the cases, deputies say the girls and their families learned that sexual images of the juveniles had been posted online. Deputies say it has been traumatic for the girls and their families.

Colindres is being held in the Coweta County Jail without bond as of Tuesday.