Georgia sex offender arrested on more than 100 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

An Acworth man previously convicted on possession of child pornography is once again behind bars, this time on accusations of having more than seven hours of videos depicting child pornography on a tablet.

Christian Jamar Harris, 32, was charged with more than 100 charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to his Cobb County arrest warrant, Harris kept at least 109 videos on a tablet at his residents in the Laurel Glen apartments in Acworth. The videos showed children of various ages engaging in a wide variety of lewd and lascivious behavior, some with adults, the warrant states.

Harris was arrested on April 27 and booked into the Cobb County Jail.

Jail records indicate he also faces a charge of felony receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony-first offender.

Harris was previously arrested by Acworth Police in October 2014. Prior to this first arrest, police say he worked as an Acworth city employee and served as a volunteer for a local youth football program, passing background checks for both. He was placed on the Georgia Sexual Registry as part of his sentence.

Online court records indicate Harris was sentenced in Nov. 2016 to 20 years’ probation after entering into a plea deal.

Harris was being held in jail without bond as of May 9.