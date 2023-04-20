Newnan man arrested in computer porn case

A Coweta County man is under arrest on computer porn charges and deputies say they’re concerned the number of victims could increase as the investigation continues.

Coweta investigators say the victim is 14-years-old and lives out of state. They say their Internet Crimes Against Children unit got an alert that a Newnan man was responsible for sharing nude pictures of her online that got posted to a website.

Under arrest is 36-year-old Jorge Duran Colindres of Newnan. Investigators say he works as a solar panel installer. They say he met the girl online and convinced her to send him sexual pictures of herself.

He is accused of sharing those pictures with someone else online, and that person posted them to a website.

36-year-old Jorge Duran Colindres of Newnan (Coweta County Sheriffs Office).

Deputies say the girl and her family found out they’d been posted and contacted authorities.

Coweta County deputies have charged Duran Colindres with enticing a child for indecent purposes, child sexual exploitation as well as child computer porn.

They expect more charges to be filed and fear a growing list of potential victims.

If you have any information about Jorge Duran Colindres, call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.