Newlywed left 'numb' after husband is gunned down, robbed in midtown Atlanta

A woman is left heartbroken just months into her marriage after someone shoots and kills her husband.

The 35-year-old was murdered last month outside a luxury apartment in Midtown Atlanta, and police are still looking for his killer.

Felicia Key and her husband Desmond Key were just about to celebrate 6 months since they were married when he was gunned down in Midtown Atlanta.

Felicia Key said this has been the longest, most painful month of her life. She said the couple was just getting ready to celebrate their sixth-month wedding anniversary when Desmond Key was robbed and murdered.

As she gazes over her wedding pictures, Felicia is left to wonder what married life to Desmond could’ve been.

She said the newlyweds had big plans.

"We were definitely looking to extend our family. We, literally, had just talked about it. We had just talked about taking our property management investment company to the next level," she explained.

On April 4, police said the 35-year-old was shot and killed outside an apartment building on Juniper Street by 8th Street.

Investigators said a car pulled up near key, people jumped out and pulled out guns. He then was robbed and shot.

"I was completely numb, shocked. I never thought he would leave so soon and in that capacity," Felicia said.

Police said investigators believe that Key was targeted by his killer.

Investigators released surveillance video in hopes it would lead them to the gunman responsible for killing the beloved father, husband, and business owner.

"I don't have answers and that's why the situation is so painful because on top of me not having him here, i don't even know the motive behind it," she mentioned.

This past month has been complete agony for the entire key family.

"There's no normalcy for us. Sleepless night, haven't really had an appetite," Felicia described.

Felicia is urging anyone with information anything about Desmond's murder to speak up.

"It's very disheartening that someone would want to continue to have a family in pain," she said.

Felicia is optimistic that this case will be solved. There is a $40,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tipster can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers Atlanta.