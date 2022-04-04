Man shot and killed in targeted attack in front of Midtown Atlanta apartments, police say

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman in a deadly shooting in Midtown that investigators believe was a targeted act of violence.

Officials tell FOX 5 they got a call about a person shot just before 3 a.m. on the 800 block of Juniper Street in Midtown Atlanta.

Responding to the scene, officers found one male victim shot dead on the sidewalk outside The Dagny Midtown high-rise apartment complex.

After speaking to witnesses, police tell FOX 5 they believe the shooting was targeted and multiple shots were fired.

Investigators have blocked off a portion of Juniper Street between 7th and 8th street as they continue searching for evidence.

Officials have not released any information about the victim or any possible suspects. They are currently looking for surveillance footage that could help them find a photo of the gunman.

If you have any information that could help the investigation. please call the Atlanta Police Department.

