Police: $40K reward offered in deadly shooting outside Midtown high-rise apartments

Atlanta police are offering a reward of up to $40,000 for help solving the deadly shooting of a man outside a luxury Midtown apartment building.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on April 4 on the 800 block of Juniper Street.

Officers responding to the scene found 35-year-old Desmond Key of southwest Atlanta shot to death on the sidewalk outside The Dagny Midtown apartment complex.

Desmond Key (Atlanta Police Department)

After speaking to witnesses, police tell FOX 5 they believe that Key was targeted by the gunmen.

On Friday, police released surveillance video footage of the alleged suspects' vehicle fleeing after the shooting taken from a camera at the intersection of 8th Street and Juniper Street.

Investigators say they are looking for a dark gray sedan that had at least two suspects inside.

If you have any information that could help the investigation. please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 557-8477.