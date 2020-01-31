New video released in Fayetteville shooting

Fayetteville police have released new surveillance video in their shooting investigation that left a passenger in a car injured this week. Previously, they’ve said that two carloads of men got into an altercation at a local gas station.

In the new video released by Fayetteville Police, you see both cars and some of the men believed to have taken part in this exchange that later led to gunfire on the streets of Fayetteville.

POLICE SEARCHING FOR GUNMAN IN FAYETTEVILLE GAS STATION SHOOTING

This surveillance video comes from the Discount Tobacco Gas station on Highway 85. That’s where police say the exchange happened that started all of this. There is a white car at the pumps on the right side of the screen. There is a black convertible on the left side with a man pumping gas there. The video shows several men go running past and the black convertible and jumping into the white car. Then the white car takes off. The video shows the reaction of man pumping gas. He starts to run after them but they jump in the black car and it speeds off.

Suspect’s vehicle according to police

For the first time, they have a good look at the suspect’s car. They believe it was the driver of the black convertible that fired the shots. They think that this is a black BMW convertible, possibly a Series 6 with black rims. So, if you can help in the investigation call the Fayetteville Police Department.

No further word from police on what started all of this or what was said or done at the gas station that led to gunfire on the roadway here