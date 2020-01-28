Police searching for gunman in Fayetteville gas station shooting

Police in Fayetteville are working to track down a gunman wanted in a gas station shooting that wounded a man.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene at the Discount Tobacco gas station Monday on Highway 85 at Kathi Avenue.

According to reports, the occupants of two vehicles at the gas station had an interaction that ended with a suspect in one vehicle opening fire on the other.

The victim's vehicle drove off and collided with another vehicle on Creekwood Trail.

The victim, who police say suffered a gunshot wound, was taken to an area hospital. His condition is not known.

Investigators tell FOX 5 they are looking for the suspects, who were seen driving away from the scene in a newer-model black convertible BMW, possibly a 6 Series. The vehicle had black rims.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Detective Tyler Simpson at 770-719-4227.