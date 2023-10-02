New traffic pattern announced for I-285/SR 400 interchange

Drivers who use the Interstate 285/SR 400 interchange should be aware of a new traffic pattern.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, drivers who are taking SR 400 northbound to I-285 eastbound or westbound will now exit at Exit 4A/4B near the Glenridge Connector.

The Transform 285/400 project began in February 2017. The project is designed to help reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety in the area. The project adds new flyover ramps, new collector-distributor lanes and other facilities to aid east-west travel along I-285 and north-south travel along SR 400.

Most of the major work is expected to be finished by the end of this year, according to GDOT.