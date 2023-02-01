New tour highlights Sweet Auburn Curb Market’s fascinating history

With a history that stretches back to the aftermath of the Great Atlanta Fire of 1917, the Sweet Auburn Curb Market is truly one of the city’s most fascinating destinations.

And now, a unique tour aims to shed light on the market’s history…not to mention showcase the delicious offerings found inside.

Rue Clark is the founder of Rue La La Day Tours and Excursions, which leads themed tours through the city. Last week, Clark launched her new "Sweet Auburn Famous Food Tour," which takes guests through the famed landmark, highlighting the history of the market and the surrounding Sweet Auburn Historic District and showcasing the market’s diverse lineup of vendors.

The market was created after the Great Atlanta Fire of 1917, and was initially an open-air market for farmers to sell their produce and livestock. Following a fundraising campaign by the Atlanta Women’s Club, the market moved into a brick building in 1924, at which point it became known as The Municipal Market of Atlanta. According to historians, the term "curb market" references the fact that Black vendors were originally forced to set up outside the building, along the curb.

Today, the market's merchants sell everything from gelato and pralines to fresh seafood and produce. During the "Sweet Auburn Famous Food Tour," Clark says visitors will be able to sample food from several of the eateries inside, while also learning about the market’s unique ties to the Civil Rights Movement and to Hollywood.

The Municipal Market is located at 209 Edgewood Avenue Southeast in Atlanta — you can check out the market’s website here. And for more information on Rue La La Day Tours and Excursions, click here.