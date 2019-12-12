New surveillance video released in shooting death of Atlanta mother

Police in Atlanta have released new surveillance video they hope will lead them to the person who shot a 33-year-old mother in front of her son in a southwest Atlanta parking lot.

It happened in a strip mall in the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue SW around 6:30 p.m. last Friday. Kyria Baker’s body was found at the scene by police with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

In the video released Thursday, police said it shows a dark SUV back into a parking spot just before the shooting happened.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

Police are also hoping more witnesses might come forward to help them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

RELATED: Police: Mother gunned down in front of son