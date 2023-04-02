New statue in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. unveiled Saturday

A large crowd gathered in downtown Atlanta on Saturday for the unveiling of a new statue honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event was held at the Rodney Cook Sr. Park.

Several city leaders were also present for the unveiling.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Dr. King's emphasis o peaceful and non-violent protests is why he became a symbol of hope for millions around the world.

The unveiling ceremony was held just before the 55th anniversary of Dr. King's assassination. That anniversary is Tuesday.