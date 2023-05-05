New restaurant brings British favorites to Cumming

All eyes will be on the United Kingdom this weekend, as the country celebrates the coronation of King Charles III. But if you can’t make it across the pond to mark the occasion, a new restaurant in Cumming is stocked with everything you need to at least feel like you’re there!

Wright’s Fish & Chips — affectionately called "the Chippy" by owners Chantelle and Paul Wright — just opened inside Cumming City Center (and the team plans to soon open a British pub called Wright's on the Green there, too).

As the name implies, the menu specialty is the classic British fish and chips, which the Wrights say is made with lightly-battered cod and handmade fries (or, chips) and served up exactly as you’d get it across the pond. Also on the menu are traditional British pies and pastries, bangers (sausage), and coffee and tea.

Wright’s Fish & Chips is located at 451 Vision Drive in Cumming, and regular hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. For more information on the restaurant, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning doing a little "taste-testing" in honor of the big weekend!